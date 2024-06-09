Let's talk about Juneteenth in New Mexico

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/13, 8am: The majority of enslavers in America did not all immediately abide by the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation that freed the people they enslaved. It would take more than a year after the end of the Civil War, until June 19, 1865, for Union troops in Galveston, Texas, to notify the last enslaved people that they were free. Now communities across New Mexico are observing the Federal Holiday in different ways. On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the parades, celebrations, business summits, and even park yoga flows in our state in honor of Juneteenth.

Why is this day important to the communities that you are a part of? What kinds of celebrations will you join in on? Does the federal holiday help to heal the wounds from centuries of slavery? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.