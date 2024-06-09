Let's talk about Juneteenth in New Mexico

© 2024 KUNM
By Mia Casas
Published June 9, 2024 at 9:14 PM MDT
New Mexico Juneteenth 2023
Aubree Sparks
/
New Mexico Juneteenth
New Mexico Juneteenth 2023 was held for three days on Albuquerque's Civic Plaza to celebrate the proclamation of freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 6/13, 8am: The majority of enslavers in America did not all immediately abide by the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation that freed the people they enslaved. It would take more than a year after the end of the Civil War, until June 19, 1865, for Union troops in Galveston, Texas, to notify the last enslaved people that they were free. Now communities across New Mexico are observing the Federal Holiday in different ways. On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll discuss the parades, celebrations, business summits, and even park yoga flows in our state in honor of Juneteenth. 

Why is this day important to the communities that you are a part of? What kinds of celebrations will you join in on? Does the federal holiday help to heal the wounds from centuries of slavery? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning from 8-9am.

Mia Casas
Mia Casas is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in Journalism and Theatre at the University of New Mexico. She comes to KUNM through an internship with the New Mexico Local News Fund and is staying on as a student reporter as of fall 2023.
