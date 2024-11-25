© 2024 KUNM
NPR is releasing the 2024 edition of our 'Books We Love' reading guide

By Andrew Limbong,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:56 AM MST

Love books? Get excited. NPR on Monday releases the latest edition of our Books We Love online platform, which lets you find the ideal book for you.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.