Working at KUNM

KUNM’s mission is to inform, entertain, and engage New Mexicans with trusted journalism, exceptional music and vibrant cultural content. A staff of 25 professionals and 80 volunteers report and produce news, public affairs and entertainment content for a diverse and engaged audience that trusts KUNM and views it as essential.

KUNM team members value collaboration, communication, integrity, accountability and uplifting talent to provide an invaluable public service at the highest level possible. And, our staff reflects the diversity of the audience we serve.

As an affiliate of NPR, Native Voice One, American Public Media and Pacifica for Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Northern Rio Grand Valley, KUNM reaches approximately 85,000 listeners and thousands more each week on our digital and social platforms in communities throughout central and northern New Mexico.

Looking to be part of a growing and ambitious team? For beautiful sunsets, colorful culture + community, and the best chile you'll ever have? This may be the place for you!

Join us for 360 days of unparalleled beauty, stay for the community!

Check out our current opportunities below ↓

Currently Hiring



Programming & Audience Engagement Director!

Looking to be part of a growing and ambitious team? KUNM is hiring a Programming & Audience Engagement Director to join a team that is passionate about advancing our mission to inform and engage New Mexicans with news, music and cultural content across the audience's favorite platforms.

Our station is in Albuquerque, New Mexico and we reach most of central and northern New Mexico. If you're looking for beautiful sunsets, colorful culture + community, and the best chile you'll ever have, this may be the city for you. Join us for 360 days of sun, stay for the community!

Apply today, click here!

Not seeing where you fit? Come back often as we grow and find the role that works for you.