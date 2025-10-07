Albuquerque Police seeks an independent review of Black man's hanging death

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking an independent review of the hanging death last year of a Black man following a rally by community groups Monday night.

Jayvon Givan was found on September 17 last year hanging by a chain from a wall at a business closed for renovation, according to a police report from APD.

But his family only learned of his death recently when his sister, Jaivryon Walker, who lives in Kansas City, filed a missing person’s report on Oct. 1. She told police her brother left Kansas City over a year ago to backpack through America.

Walker told the Albuquerque Journal it was unlike her brother to not call or text, especially since their birthday was coming up in a few days.

“Being his twin, I felt like something was wrong,” Walker said. “He didn’t talk to me much during that time period because I didn’t want him to go down there (Albuquerque) ... but even if we didn’t talk for months he would always text me about our birthday.”

APD and the Office of the Medical Investigator had ruled the death a suicide.

Posts on social media as well as community members raised questions about Givan’s death. This prompted the rally with about 100 people Monday night with Black Lives Matter of New Mexico. Selinda Guerrero is a community organizer. She questioned why Givan’s family was not notified and said she found several of them quickly on her own.

“At best, this police department is grossly incompetent,” Guerrero said. “At worst, it has participated in covering up a modern-day lynching. Either way, we will not stand down. Jayvon's life mattered. His family deserves the truth.”

Walker told the Journal that police had attempted to notify the next of kin when they found him dead, but were not able to make contact with Givan’s mother, so Walker did not find out about his death until she filed the missing person report.

Guerrero said her group is in touch with Givan’s family and that they’re still processing his death.

“Right now, we want to pause until we know exactly what the family is asking for beyond what we've demanded tonight. Of course one of the most urgent demands is an independent investigation. They want to know what happened to Jayvon, as we all do,” she said.

Medina said in a written statement that APD field officers rely on medical investigators to determine the cause and manner of death. He said that while this appears to be death by suicide, quote, “the fact that it involved hanging is enough reason for further scrutiny.”

Pastor William Corning of Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church came to the rally and studied the police report organizers made available.

“I felt as a clergy leader I should be present,” he said. “We’re seeing more and more of these types of acts occur across the nation and when it’s happening in your own back yard, you need to find out why.”

In September, a Delta State University student was found hanging from a tree in Cleveland, Miss. After his death was ruled suicide, his family hired a lawyer and a second autopsy is pending.

Medina said APD will turn over evidence to the agency that agrees to the independent review of Givan’s death.

An APD spokesman said there was a hospital bracelet on Givan’s wrist when he was found. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Givan had spent time at the St. Elizabeth’s Men’s Emergency Shelter a few weeks before his death, but he told the paper ahead of a gala at Bishops Lodge that he had found a job.