Albuquerque Police Deparment

-
George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston this week, and protests calling for an end to racist police violence are continuing around the country and here…
-
Albuquerque residents have joined people around the world in protest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In the media, peaceful…
-
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued interim guidance saying municipalities should not clear homeless encampments during the…
-
Albuquerque police increased traffic stops by 34 percent this year compared to last year, according to data from the city. One local political group is…
-
Crime is a top concern for Albuquerque residents. Mayor Tim Keller announced Tuesday morning the situation is getting better. Crime rates are dropping,…
-
The murder trial for two former Albuquerque police officers who shot and killed James Boyd has been going on all week in district court. Public Health New…
-
When you think of a drug sting operation, you might think of busting drug dealers. Last week the chief of the Albuquerque Police Department defended a…