Black Lives Matter

Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/19 8am: This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Chicano-led rebellion against police brutality and racism that began in…
Let’s Talk New Mexico, Thursday, 2/25, 8a: February is Black History Month, and after a year that centered criticism of America’s racist past and present,…
This is the third story in the Mountain West News Bureau series " Elevated Risk ," a project powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. A...
This is the second story in the Mountain West News Bureau series " Elevated Risk ," a project powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative....
This is the first story in the Mountain West News Bureau series " Elevated Risk ," a project powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative....
Air Force veteran Barbara Jordan led the Black New Mexico Movement in Rio Rancho in the summer, organizing for equality and justice for Black and Brown…
Amid America’s racial reckoning spurred by the killing of George Floyd, a number of controversial historical monuments were torn down by protesters or removed by authorities this year, including some in the Mountain West.
Clifton White and Selinda Guerrero organized Free Them All Fridays for months, speaking out against conditions and abuses in New Mexico prisons. White had…
The final presidential debate of 2020 got passing marks because the candidates managed to take turns. But rarely did they roll out the kind of action…
For months, demonstrators fighting police violence and racism have been calling for the state to release Albuquerque protest organizer Clifton White from…