Here’s where New Mexicans can find food assistance
With the ongoing government shutdown, at least 670,000 federal employees are currently furloughed across the country, while roughly 730,000 others continue to work without pay in a historically long budget stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over federal health care subsidies.
The shutdown has also sparked a political fight over the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (better known as food stamps) where, initially, the Trump administration said it was unwilling to tap an emergency contingency fund to keep these benefits online after funds ran dry at the end of October.
A federal judge ruled shortly after that the White House must pay the benefits in full by Friday, Nov. 7., a decision Trump is now appealing.
These quarrels in the upper echelons of the federal government are having a real effect on New Mexico, which has around 22,700 civilian federal workers and the highest SNAP participation in the entire country – with approximately 1 in 5 people relying on food assistance.
Despite the hefty impacts, New Mexico officials have been quick to pick up the slack.
Last month, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order setting aside $30 million in state money to partially feed New Mexicans with existing EBT cards.
Those funds are set to run out by Monday, Nov. 10. However, on Thursday, the governor announced she will call lawmakers to the Roundhouse for a special legislative session on Monday to shore up more funding. It’s unclear how much lawmakers are willing to set aside.
Resources
If you are someone you know is experiencing food insecurity at this time, KUNM has compiled some information on food banks, pantries, and community organizations that provide meals, groceries, and other resources to people and families in need.
For help finding food assistance (fixed/pop-up/mobile food distribution) in your area:
Albuquerque
- Senior centers, multigenerational centers and some community centers offer free or donation-based lunches.
- All ABQ senior and multigenerational centers offer a low-cost breakfast program Mon-Fri, 8-9 am.
- Home-delivered meals for homebound seniors (505) 764-6400
- Roadrunner Food Pantry and Community Resource Center @ 3831 Singer Blvd NE, (505) 349-5340
- Bernalillo County food pantries for low-income seniors age 50+ and for all veterans.
Storehouse New Mexico @ 106 Broadway SE, (505) 842-6491, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Provides food boxes and diapers.
- Dog food available on the 3rd Friday of each month.
- Can assist with water bills.
Rio Grande Food Project @ 600 Coors NW, (505) 831-3778, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Food boxes for low-income individuals.
- Can assist with water bills.
Animal Humane New Mexico @ 615 Virginia SE
- Pet food distribution: Sunday and Thursday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
- For individuals in need, including those who are unsheltered.
- In partnership with The Storehouse at 106 Broadway SE, distributes pet food and supplies to unhoused pets and their people in the greater Albuquerque area on the 3rd Friday of the month.
Salvation Army @ 4301 Bryn Mawr Dr. NE, (505) 355-0400
- Walk-in hours: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
- Food boxes: Monday, Wednesday, Friday — 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.
St. Felix Pantry @ 4020 Barbara Loop SE, Rio Rancho (505) 891-8075
- Hours: Thursday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Serves all New Mexico residents.
ECHO Food Bank @ 300 Menaul NW #226, (505) 242-6777
- Hours: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- For ages 60+.
Silver Horizons, (505) 884-3881
- Serves individuals age 50+ and veterans of any age (and their households).
- Provides food and assistance with household bills.
Meals on Wheels New Mexico, (505) 823-8060
- No income or age requirements.
- Provides meal delivery services.
The Rock at Noon Day @ 2400 2nd St. NW, (505) 246-8001
- Food boxes available Fridays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Veterans Integration Center @ 2701 Mulberry SE, (505) 296-0800
- Food pantry: Fridays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Serves veterans, spouses, widows/widowers, National Guard, and Reserves.
UNM Lobo Food Pantry @ SUB Room 1093 (first floor across from the computer lab), (505) 277-2911
- For UNM students.
- Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.–4p.m.
CNM Food Pantry, @ CNM Main Campus, Montoya Campus, South Valley Campus, and Westside Campus
- For CNM students.
- Varying hours.
Northern New Mexico
The Food Depot @ 1222 A Siler Road, Santa Fe, (505) 471-1633
- Serves no-cost, healthy food across nine counties in Northern New Mexico.
Santa Fe Indigenous Center @ 1420 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, (505) 660-4210
- Native community food distribution.
- Twice a month. November: 7th, 21st, December: 5th, 19th
Bienvenidos Outreach Food Pantry @ 1511 Fifth Street, Santa Fe, (505) 986-0583
- Food boxes.
- Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bag N' Hand Food Pantry @ St. John's United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, (505) 982-5397
- Hours: Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.–6:30 pm
- Mornings are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sojourner's Advocacy Café @ 1424 Fourth Street, Santa Fe, (505) 983-4182
- Family food boxes on Tuesdays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Assistance with diapers, formula, baby clothes (call first).
Youth Shelters Street Outreach Program @ 402 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, (505) 983-0586
- Homeless + runaway youth under 21.
- Food, clothes, other supplies
- Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m–5:00 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church food pantry @ 1301 Osage Avenue, Santa Fe, (505) 983-5034
- Commodities on the 3rd Thursday of the month at 3:00 p.m.
LA Cares @ Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2390 North Rd., Los Alamos, (505) 661-8015
- Twice a month.
- Must register for the November food distribution by Nov. 9 by calling or visiting their website.
2nd Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday.
- Thursday, 5:30–7p.m., Friday, 10:30a.m–noon
The Raton Hunger Pantry @ 430 North 2nd Street, Raton, (505) 652-6769
- Bi-monthly. Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Call to confirm hours, dates.
St. James Episcopal Church 208 Camino de Santiago, Taos, (505) 575-758-2790
- Community lunch each Thursday at 11 a.m. with food distribution at 12:30 p.m.
Los Lunas/Socorro
St. Vincent de Paul of Los Lunas @ 960 Main St. NE, Los Lunas, (505) 565-1218
- Monday–Thursday, 12 p.m.–1 p.m.
Socorro Storehouse @ 960 Main St. NE, Socorro, (575) 835-2079
- Food boxes
- Thursday, 12 p.m.–2 p.m.
New Mexico Tech Food Pantry @ Fidel Center, 3rd Floor, Socorro, (575) 835-5060
- For students.
- Hours: Tuesday 1–6 p.m., Wednesday 12–2 p.m. and 3–5 p.m., Thursday 1–6 p.m., Friday 12–2 p.m. and 3–5 p.m.
If you have resources to add, please email megankamerick (a) kunm.org