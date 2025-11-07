Here’s where New Mexicans can find food assistance

With the ongoing government shutdown, at least 670,000 federal employees are currently furloughed across the country, while roughly 730,000 others continue to work without pay in a historically long budget stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over federal health care subsidies .

The shutdown has also sparked a political fight over the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (better known as food stamps) where, initially, the Trump administration said it was unwilling to tap an emergency contingency fund to keep these benefits online after funds ran dry at the end of October.

A federal judge ruled shortly after that the White House must pay the benefits in full by Friday, Nov. 7., a decision Trump is now appealing .

These quarrels in the upper echelons of the federal government are having a real effect on New Mexico, which has around 22,700 civilian federal workers and the highest SNAP participation in the entire country – with approximately 1 in 5 people relying on food assistance.

Despite the hefty impacts, New Mexico officials have been quick to pick up the slack.

Last month, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order setting aside $30 million in state money to partially feed New Mexicans with existing EBT cards.

Those funds are set to run out by Monday, Nov. 10. However, on Thursday, the governor announced she will call lawmakers to the Roundhouse for a special legislative session on Monday to shore up more funding. It’s unclear how much lawmakers are willing to set aside.

Resources

If you are someone you know is experiencing food insecurity at this time, KUNM has compiled some information on food banks, pantries, and community organizations that provide meals, groceries, and other resources to people and families in need.

For help finding food assistance (fixed/pop-up/mobile food distribution) in your area:

Albuquerque

City of Albuquerque Senior centers, multigenerational centers and some community centers offer free or donation-based lunches. All ABQ senior and multigenerational centers offer a low-cost breakfast program Mon-Fri, 8-9 am. Home-delivered meals for homebound seniors (505) 764-6400



Roadrunner Food Pantry and Community Resource Center @ 3831 Singer Blvd NE, (505) 349-5340

@ 3831 Singer Blvd NE, (505) 349-5340 Bernalillo County food pantries for low-income seniors age 50+ and for all veterans.

for low-income seniors age 50+ and for all veterans. Storehouse New Mexico @ 106 Broadway SE, (505) 842-6491, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Provides food boxes and diapers. Dog food available on the 3rd Friday of each month. Can assist with water bills.

Rio Grande Food Project @ 600 Coors NW, (505) 831-3778, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Food boxes for low-income individuals. Can assist with water bills.



Northern New Mexico

The Food Depot @ 1222 A Siler Road, Santa Fe, (505) 471-1633 Serves no-cost, healthy food across nine counties in Northern New Mexico.



Santa Fe Indigenous Center @ 1420 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, (505) 660-4210 Native community food distribution. Twice a month. November: 7th, 21st, December: 5th, 19th



Los Lunas/Socorro

St. Vincent de Paul of Los Lunas @ 960 Main St. NE, Los Lunas, (505) 565-1218 Monday–Thursday, 12 p.m.–1 p.m.



Socorro Storehouse @ 960 Main St. NE, Socorro, (575) 835-2079 Food boxes Thursday, 12 p.m.–2 p.m.



New Mexico Tech Food Pantry @ Fidel Center, 3rd Floor, Socorro, (575) 835-5060 For students. Hours: Tuesday 1–6 p.m., Wednesday 12–2 p.m. and 3–5 p.m., Thursday 1–6 p.m., Friday 12–2 p.m. and 3–5 p.m.



If you have resources to add, please email megankamerick (a) kunm.org

