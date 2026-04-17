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Hormuz reopens, but insurers aren't ready to sound the all-clear

NPR | By Avery Keatley,
Mary Louise KellyBarrie Hardymon
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM MDT

Insurance for cargo and oil vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz has skyrocketed. How can insurers help us understand the realities of the war with Iran?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.