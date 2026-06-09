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Meet Astronaut Andre Douglas — ready to bring more moon joy — on Artemis III

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Scott DetrowJustine KeninZephyr Weinreich
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:50 PM MDT

NASA announced the Artemis III crew on Tuesday. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Andre Douglas who will serve as a mission specialist.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Zephyr Weinreich