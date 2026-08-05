KUNM 60th Anniversary Gala

Are you ready to gather and celebrate sixty years of music, news and community connection? We hope so, because KUNM is throwing a 60th anniversary party—and we want you to join us!

Get your tickets today!

Join us at the outdoor stage at the Albuquerque Museum for a night celebrating six decades of KUNM's listener-supported radio in greater New Mexico. We'll have live music, food from Umami Moto and The Munchie Truck, and a way to leave our screens behind and gather together.

Schedule:

4 PM: Doors

4:45 PM: Cadillac Bob & The Rhinestones

6:30 PM: Red Light Cameras

8:00PM: Paul Pino and The Tone Daddies

DJ sets by Three Deuce Luce

Space is limited, so don't wait to lock in your spot.

Last year, the federal government eliminated all funding for public media. KUNM may be defunded, but we are undaunted and we are going strong! This is more than an anniversary gala—it's a chance to invest in the future of local, independent media for New Mexico. Your purchase helps to keep KUNM healthy and strong.