Hernandez escorts himself out of state house race after hotel debacle

State Representative Joseph Hernandez (D- Shiprock) dropped out of his re-election bid for New Mexico’s 4th district, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website. This comes after last weekend’s news of a newly released but heavily redacted police report suggesting the freshman representative was involved in an incident at a Chicago hotel last month. Although Representative Hernandez initially summed up the incident as a “negative interaction,” the police report showed a man – now understood to be Hernandez – ran around the hotel naked and knocked on doors in the middle of the night.

Before dropping out of the race, Hernandez issued an apology saying he takes full responsibility for his actions and is seeking help with his relationship with alcohol.

When the details of the incident with Hernandez emerged, many urged for him to be transparent about the details of the incident. His opponent Heather Ellsion called for him to take accountability. New Mexico Sen. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia), called for Hernandez to drop out .

Both Rep. Hernandez and Democratic leadership were unable to be reached for comment. It is unclear if Hernandez has resigned from his position in the House of Representatives or whether the democratic party will select a replacement in the race. The deadline to replace a post-primary candidate is August 25. If Hernandez is not replaced, New Mexico Republicans would be guaranteed to gain a seat and potentially hold democrats back from reaching a supermajority this election.