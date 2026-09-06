What Russia and China learned from America after 9/11

Vincent Ni is NPR's Asia Editor, leading a team of region-based journalists whose award-winning reporting—from Afghanistan to Japan—reaches audiences across all NPR platforms.
Sarah Robbins
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
Daniel Ofman
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.