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Congress reacts to executive order exempting Russia from economic sanctions

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Joel RoseHenry LarsonSarah HandelDana Farrington
Published October 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT

NPR's Eric McDaniel reports on how Congress has reacted to President Trump's executive order exempting Russia from economic sanctions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
Henry Larson
Sarah Handel
Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is the chief editor of NPR's Politics and Policy Desk, which spans coverage of the White House, Congress, politics, the Justice Department, the Supreme Court, and national security. She previously served as deputy of the team, formerly known as the Washington Desk. 
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