2026 Choreographers' Showcase
2026 Choreographers' Showcase
A celebration of the breadth, depth, and immense talent of the Albuquerque dance community, Keshet’s Choreographers’ Showcase is the perfect way to experience new works from local choreographers/dancers. Tickets on sale now, $0-$30 sliding scale! Join us one night only for an evening of dance like no other!
Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts
$0-$30
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts
505.224.9808
eveningstar@KeshetArts.org
Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts
4121 Cutler Ave NeAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110
505.224.9808
info@KeshetArts.org