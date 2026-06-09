2026 Freedom 4th

Get ready for an unforgettable Independence Day as Albuquerque goes all out for America’s 250th birthday! Join the City at Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday, July 4 from 3–10 pm for the ultimate Freedom 4th celebration featuring a headlining performance by WAR. Bring your crew and dive into an afternoon packed with energy with live performances from incredible local bands that will keep the vibe going before WAR takes the stage with their funk, soul, and rock music. As the sun sets, settle in for a breathtaking firework show that will light up the night sky in spectacular fashion. Come hungry and explore a delicious lineup of local food vendors, cool off with drinks at The Cantina, and let the kids run wild with free activities designed just for them. This event is free and full of community spirit to celebrate this momentous occasion.