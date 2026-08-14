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2026 HUMP! Film Festival: FALL SEASON - Albuquerque, NM - 11/20 - 11/21

2026 HUMP! Film Festival: FALL SEASON - Albuquerque, NM - 11/20 - 11/21

HUMP! returns with an entirely new collection of short films for Fall 2026.

For over two decades, HUMP! has been a platform for independent filmmakers to explore intimacy, identity, and connection without compromise. What began as a bold experiment has grown into a global showcase of boundary-pushing cinema where emerging voices and seasoned creators present work that is as thoughtful as it is provocative. Founded by Dan Savage, HUMP! has spent over two decades proving that intimacy is culture and that audiences are hungry for work that is bold, funny, handmade, and deeply human.

This season continues that tradition. We look forward to seeing you soon.

URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3777570-0?pid=6371

Date and Time:
Starts: Fri, Nov 20, 26 ( 6:00 PM)
Ends: Sat, Nov 21, 26 ( 9:45 PM)

Venue Details: Guild Cinema, 3405 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87106, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Film / Cinema

Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00

Guild Cinema
USD 20.00
06:00 PM - 09:45 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hump Film Festival
lauren@noisycreek.com
Guild Cinema
3405 Central Ave NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
5052551848
info@guildcinema.com
guildcinema.com