Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend the 2026 World Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Conference (2026EDCC) which is going to be held during October 22–23, 2026, in Brisbane Australia around the theme ‘Bridging Science and Clinical Practice’ accredited with CPD credits which enable the professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular diseases around the world. Since endocrine disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases continue to be major global health concerns, the conference will focus on advancing research, clinical practice, and innovative approaches in these critical areas. The 2026 World Endocrine, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Conference anticipates the participation of hundreds of experts from around the world, including keynote speakers, renowned researchers delivering oral presentations, poster presenters, and international delegates. This international gathering will provide a dynamic platform to exchange knowledge, discuss current advancements, and explore emerging strategies in endocrine health, diabetes management, and cardiovascular medicine. The conference will also offer an excellent opportunity for delegates to build meaningful collaborations and strengthen global networks with leading medical professionals, researchers, and healthcare organizations.

Few Topics which will be covered:

• Clinical Endocrinology

• Molecular and Genetic Endocrinology

• Diabetes, Metabolism and Endocrine Disorders

• Obesity and Metabolic Health

• Cardiovascular Disorders and Endocrine Interactions

• Hypertension and Cardiovascular Risk Management

• Thyroid Disorders and Thyroid Disease Management

• Neuroendocrinology and Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET)

• Endocrine Oncology and Endocrine-Related Cancers

• Reproductive and Developmental Endocrinology

• Pediatric Endocrinology

• Adrenal Disorders and Cardiovascular Endocrinology

• Nutrition, Lifestyle and Metabolic Health

• Environmental Endocrinology and Hormonal Disruptors

