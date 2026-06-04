We are honored and extremely glad in announcing our next series after the grand success of Pediatrics 2025. The “6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology” will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on November 13-14, 2026.

The program will grab on both international and regional speakers' who are experts in neonatal and pediatric knowledge. Topics would be focused on common and updated scientific knowledge with the theme of “Evolving therapeutics in Pediatrics and Neonatology – Heal a child, change the world”. The 6th International Conference on Pediatrics and Neonatology is a culmination of dedication, innovation, and a shared commitment to the advancement of pediatric care worldwide.

“Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven. Every child deserves high quality health care and you could make it happen.”

Our conference covers a wide range of important topics related to pediatrics and neonatology, such as investigating the most recent developments in the care of newborns and their mothers, comprehending and treating respiratory conditions in newborns, addressing heart related issues in children and infants, emphasizing optimal nutrition and healthy growth for children, exploring surgical interventions for pediatric and neonatal conditions, managing critical conditions and emergency situations in children, diagnosing and treating neurological disorders in young patients; talking about hormonal disorders in young patients; addressing gastrointestinal issues in young patients; emphasizing the special healthcare needs of adolescents; addressing issues related to vision in young patients; talking about lung related issues in young patients; addressing developmental and behavioral aspects in children; managing skin related issues in pediatric patients; discussing about issues related to the ears, nose, and throat in children; conversing about medication related aspects in pediatric care; covering a wide range of diseases and disorders affecting children and infants; presenting concrete instances of neurological disorders in young patients.

We cordially welcome all concerned people to come join us and make it successful by your participation!!

Join us either virtually or in Bangkok, Thailand and get inspired by the industry's top children care professionals and discover what it takes to advance your practice by providing better patient care.

Session Highlights:

• Perinatal and Neonatal Care

• Neonatal Respiratory Diseases

• Pediatric and Neonatal Cardiology

• Nutrition and Growth

• Pediatric and Neonatal Oncology

• Pediatric Dentistry

• Pediatric Nephrology

• Pediatric and Neonatal Infectious Diseases

• Pediatric and Neonatal Surgery

• Emergency Medicine and Critical Care

• Pediatric and Neonatal Neurology

• Pediatric and Neonatal Endocrinology

• Pediatric and Neonatal Gastroenterology

• Adolescent Medicine

• Pediatric and Neonatal Ophthalmology

• Pediatric Palliative care

• Pediatric and Neonatal Pulmonology

• Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics

• Pediatric and Neonatal Dermatology

• Pediatric Orthopedics

• Pediatric Otolaryngology

• Pediatric and Neonatol Pharmacology

• Pediatric and Neonatal Diseases and Disorders

• Clinical Case Study in Pediatrics and Neonatology

Meta Description: Scientex conferences cordially invites all the renowned Pediatric and Neonatology experts across the globe to Pediatrics 2026 in Thailand at November 13-14, 2026

Keywords: Pediatric conferences 2026, Pediatric Conferences, Thailand, Pediatrics, Child, Neonatology

Come join us and meet one of the experts in Pediatrics Marina F Gubkina at Pediatrics 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand on November 13-14, 2026

