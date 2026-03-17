© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

7th Global Congress on Climate Change (GCCC-2027)

7th Global Congress on Climate Change (GCCC-2027)

Innovinc International takes immense pleasure to extend our warm welcome to invite all participants from all over the world to attend "7th Global Congress on Climate Change(GCCC-2027)" during September 23-24, 2027 at Barcelona, Spain. which will entail lively debates, prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Workshops and Networking opportunities around a core of plenary and concurrent sessions based on essential topics on Climate Change.

Barcelona
799EUR
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 23 Sep 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Innovinc International
04083521010
breastcancer@innovinc.org
https://gicbc.org/

Artist Group Info

John Karen
climatechange@innovinc.org
https://global-climatechange.com/
Barcelona
Online Event
webinar, Wisconsin 08001
(442) 039-3690
meevents@memeetings.com
https://gastroenterology.gastroconferences.com/