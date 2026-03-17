7th Global Congress on Climate Change (GCCC-2027)
7th Global Congress on Climate Change (GCCC-2027)
Innovinc International takes immense pleasure to extend our warm welcome to invite all participants from all over the world to attend "7th Global Congress on Climate Change(GCCC-2027)" during September 23-24, 2027 at Barcelona, Spain. which will entail lively debates, prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Workshops and Networking opportunities around a core of plenary and concurrent sessions based on essential topics on Climate Change.
Barcelona
799EUR
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 23 Sep 2027
Event Supported By
Innovinc International
04083521010
breastcancer@innovinc.org
Artist Group Info
John Karen
climatechange@innovinc.org
Barcelona
Online Eventwebinar, Wisconsin 08001
(442) 039-3690
meevents@memeetings.com