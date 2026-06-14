9th Edition - World Congress on PEDIATRICS & NEONATOLOGY

We are excited to announce that this year the 9th Edition- World Congress on Pediatrics and Neonatology 2027(WCPN-2027) will take place in Barcelona, Spain (and Online). WCPN-2027 will be onsite (and online) on Sep 21-22, 2027. Innovinc International -A premier firm in professional conference management, will organize WCPN-2027.