© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

9th Edition - World Congress on PEDIATRICS & NEONATOLOGY

9th Edition - World Congress on PEDIATRICS & NEONATOLOGY

We are excited to announce that this year the 9th Edition- World Congress on Pediatrics and Neonatology 2027(WCPN-2027) will take place in Barcelona, Spain (and Online). WCPN-2027 will be onsite (and online) on Sep 21-22, 2027. Innovinc International -A premier firm in professional conference management, will organize WCPN-2027.

Barcelona, Spain
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 21 Sep 2027
Barcelona, Spain
(203) 936-9064