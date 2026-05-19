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ABQ Fermentation & Fungi Festival

ABQ Fermentation & Fungi Festival

Did you miss us? We’re excited to announce the ABQ Fermentation and Fungi Festival is back this October for its third year and returning to the FUSION campus.

This year you can look forward to your favorite fungi producers, bubbly and delicious fermented beverages and foods, New Mexican food, beverage, farmer, artisan, and wellness vendors, hands on demonstrations covering all things fermentation and fungi, educational presentations and of course, our beloved Battle of the Breads Competition!

Be sure to follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on:
•Community Meetup Series
•Vendor Information
•Battle of the Breads Competition
•Ticket Sales (to be announced on our website in August)

This event is hosted by the Downtown Arts & Cultural District
Learn more here: https://dtabqmainstreet.org/fermentation-and-fungi-fest
Learn more about FUSION: https://www.fusionnm.org/

Fusion | 708
Announced in August
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Downtown Albuquerque Arts & Cultural District
5056002672
kat@mainstreetabq.org
https://www.downtownacd.org/

Artist Group Info

danielle@abqmainstreet.org
DowntownABQ MainStreet and Arts &amp; Cultural District
Fusion | 708
708 1st Street Northwest
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102