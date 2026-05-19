ABQ Fermentation & Fungi Festival

Did you miss us? We’re excited to announce the ABQ Fermentation and Fungi Festival is back this October for its third year and returning to the FUSION campus.

This year you can look forward to your favorite fungi producers, bubbly and delicious fermented beverages and foods, New Mexican food, beverage, farmer, artisan, and wellness vendors, hands on demonstrations covering all things fermentation and fungi, educational presentations and of course, our beloved Battle of the Breads Competition!

Be sure to follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on:

•Community Meetup Series

•Vendor Information

•Battle of the Breads Competition

•Ticket Sales (to be announced on our website in August)

This event is hosted by the Downtown Arts & Cultural District

Learn more here: https://dtabqmainstreet.org/fermentation-and-fungi-fest

Learn more about FUSION: https://www.fusionnm.org/