Albuquerque Concert Band: A Night at the Movies!

Night at the Movies! A music celebration of your favorite blockbuster movies performed by the Albuquerque Concert Band!

Come on over to the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and enjoy an hour of great music and some fresh air!

Bring family, bring friends, picnics are welcome too!

Free admission and open to the public

Andrew Vaughn-Conductor

A food truck will be available

Wednesday, June 17th

7pm to 8pm

Albuquerque Balloon Museum

9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE

www.abqband.org

Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Dept.