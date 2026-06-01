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Albuquerque Concert Band: A Night at the Movies!

Albuquerque Concert Band: A Night at the Movies!

Night at the Movies! A music celebration of your favorite blockbuster movies performed by the Albuquerque Concert Band!
Come on over to the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and enjoy an hour of great music and some fresh air!
Bring family, bring friends, picnics are welcome too!

Free admission and open to the public

Andrew Vaughn-Conductor

A food truck will be available

Wednesday, June 17th
7pm to 8pm
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE
www.abqband.org

Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Dept.

Albuquerque Balloon Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Concert Band
http://www.abqband.org
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113