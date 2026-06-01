Albuquerque Concert Band: A Night at the Movies!
Albuquerque Concert Band: A Night at the Movies!
Night at the Movies! A music celebration of your favorite blockbuster movies performed by the Albuquerque Concert Band!
Come on over to the Albuquerque Balloon Museum and enjoy an hour of great music and some fresh air!
Bring family, bring friends, picnics are welcome too!
Free admission and open to the public
Andrew Vaughn-Conductor
A food truck will be available
Wednesday, June 17th
7pm to 8pm
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE
www.abqband.org
Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Dept.
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Concert Band
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87113