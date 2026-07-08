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Albuquerque Concert Band: America the Beautiful Concert!

Albuquerque Concert Band: America the Beautiful Concert!

Come and celebrate this beautiful land of ours with a rousing, toe-tapping concert by the Albuquerque Concert Band!
Please join us on the East Lawn of the Albuquerque Balloon Museum!
Jim Keene-Conductor/Director of Music

Free admission and open to the public. A food truck will be available.
Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Department.

Albuquerque Balloon Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Concert Band
http://www.abqband.org
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113