Albuquerque Concert Band: America the Beautiful Concert!
Albuquerque Concert Band: America the Beautiful Concert!
Come and celebrate this beautiful land of ours with a rousing, toe-tapping concert by the Albuquerque Concert Band!
Please join us on the East Lawn of the Albuquerque Balloon Museum!
Jim Keene-Conductor/Director of Music
Free admission and open to the public. A food truck will be available.
Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Department.
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Concert Band
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87113