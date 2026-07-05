Albuquerque Concert Band: Classic Pops Concert!

Come hear tunes from your favorite toons!

Join the Albuquerque Concert Band on the East Lawn of the Albuquerque Balloon Museum

for a classic pops concert which will feature music from some of your favorite cartoons!

Andrew Vaughn-Conductor

A food truck will be available

Free admission and open to the public

Wednesday, July 15th

7pm to 8pm

Albuquerque Balloon Museum

9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE

Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Department.

