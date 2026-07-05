Albuquerque Concert Band: Classic Pops Concert!
Albuquerque Concert Band: Classic Pops Concert!
Come hear tunes from your favorite toons!
Join the Albuquerque Concert Band on the East Lawn of the Albuquerque Balloon Museum
for a classic pops concert which will feature music from some of your favorite cartoons!
Andrew Vaughn-Conductor
A food truck will be available
Free admission and open to the public
Wednesday, July 15th
7pm to 8pm
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE
Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Department.
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Concert Band
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87113