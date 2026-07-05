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Albuquerque Concert Band: Classic Pops Concert!

Albuquerque Concert Band: Classic Pops Concert!

Come hear tunes from your favorite toons!

Join the Albuquerque Concert Band on the East Lawn of the Albuquerque Balloon Museum
for a classic pops concert which will feature music from some of your favorite cartoons!
Andrew Vaughn-Conductor

A food truck will be available

Free admission and open to the public

Wednesday, July 15th
7pm to 8pm
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE

Concert is sponsored by the City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture Department.

Albuquerque Balloon Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Concert Band
http://www.abqband.org
Albuquerque Balloon Museum
9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113