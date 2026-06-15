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Albuquerque Concert Band: Star-Spangled Spectacular!

Albuquerque Concert Band: Star-Spangled Spectacular!

The Albuquerque Concert Band is ready to help you get primed for your Fourth of July festivities! Join us for a star-spangled, patriotic concert the entire family will enjoy!
Come on over to the beautiful NM Veterans Memorial Park for an hour of fun music and fresh air!

Col. Jim Keene (US Army, Ret.)-Conductor

Free admission and open to the public

Wednesday, July 1st
7pm to 8pm
New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park
1100 Louisiana Blvd SE
www.abqband.org

New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Concert Band
http://www.abqband.org
New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park
1100 Louisiana Blvd SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108
http://www.abqband.org