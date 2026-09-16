Albuquerque Concert Band: Symphonic Sounds!
Albuquerque Concert Band: Symphonic Sounds!
Symphonic Sounds! The Albuquerque Concert Band invites you to join us as we perform the first concert of our fall/winter concert series.
Come on over to the Eldorado HS PAC and let us take you away from the crazy world for an hour with some great music.
Andrew Vaughn, Director of Bands-Manzano HS will be conducting!
Free admission and open to the public.
Sunday, October 4th
3pm to 4pm
Eldorado HS PAC
11300 Montgomery Blvd NE
Eldorado High School Performing Arts Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Concert Band
Eldorado High School Performing Arts Center
11300 Montgomery Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87111