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Albuquerque Empty Bowls

Albuquerque Empty Bowls

Attendees select a beautiful, handcrafted bowl made by NM ceramic artists and enjoy a bowl of soup, bread and desserts lunch donated by local restaurants. All proceeds go to Storehouse NM, a regional food bank to combat hunger in our community.

St John’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center
35.00 per person
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Storehouse New Mexico
schavez@storehousenm.org
https://storehousenm.org
St John’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center
2626 Arizona St NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110