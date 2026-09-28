Albuquerque Empty Bowls
Albuquerque Empty Bowls
Attendees select a beautiful, handcrafted bowl made by NM ceramic artists and enjoy a bowl of soup, bread and desserts lunch donated by local restaurants. All proceeds go to Storehouse NM, a regional food bank to combat hunger in our community.
St John’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center
35.00 per person
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Storehouse New Mexico
schavez@storehousenm.org
St John’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center
2626 Arizona St NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110