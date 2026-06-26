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Albuquerque LGBTQ+ Spaces & Stories Community Project - Zine Making & Storytelling Workshop

Albuquerque LGBTQ+ Spaces & Stories Community Project - Zine Making & Storytelling Workshop

We are celebrating 100 years of Route 66 and 50 years of Pride in Albuquerque with documenting and sharing LGBTQ+ spaces and stories as well as planning for LGBTQ+ historical markers in Albuquerque and statewide.

Join us for Albuquerque LGBTQ+ Spaces & Stories Community Project - Zine Making & Storytelling Workshop on Tuesday, July 14 from 5:30-7:30pm at the International District Library, 7601 Central NE.

Contact christopher@togetherforbrothers.org for more information.

Donate at bit.ly/LGBTQ66ABQ with memo: LGBTQ66ABQ. Thanks for financial and other support from the Albuquerque Community Foundation, Albuquerque Museum, Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture, City of Albuquerque City Councilor Nicole Rogers and Transgender Resource Center.

International District Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Together for Brothers
christopher@togetherforbrothers.org
www.togetherforbrothers.org

Artist Group Info

christopherramirez@mac.com
International District Library
7601 Central Ave. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108