Albuquerque Philosophy Collective Meeting

The Albuquerque Philosophy Collective hosts their monthly meetings on the FUSION campus. This meeting is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, from 2–3:30 PM at FUSION | The Cell. All are welcome to come discuss the question, “If God does not exist, is everything permitted?”

The Albuquerque Philosophy Collective creates space for philosophical conversations outside the academy. Their goal is to rekindle philosophy in the public sphere. All are welcome, no matter your background in philosophy. Join them every first Sunday of the month at FUSION.

This is FREE and open to the public!