American Doctor, new documentary and post-film discussion

The new documentary film, American Doctor, will make its Santa Fe debut on Friday September 11, 2026, 6:30 pm, at Sky Cinemas Midtown. It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

The film follows three American doctors - a Palestinian American emergency doctor, a Jewish orthopedic surgeon, and a Zoroastrian trauma surgeon - as they volunteer in Gaza’s hospitals. On their return to the US, the doctors feel compelled to advocate in the halls of Congress, to testify about their experiences in Gaza. Director Poh Si Teng is passionate about confronting Americans about the US military support of Israel. She has chosen to make a medical drama, feeling that the professional standing of these doctors gives them a credibility which is hard for politicians and media to dismiss.

The film’s opening on Friday September 11 will be followed by a short program, including an audience discussion, and an update on the fate of Dr Hussam Abu Safiyah, the Palestinian doctor detained by Israel for over 600 days. Dr Abu Safiyah is a pediatrician who is the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza; he is being held without formal charges or trial, and international organizations including Amnesty International have documented his torture and medical neglect by Israeli authorities. The post-film program will be hosted by three local organizations: Santa Fe Jews for Justice Education Project; Santa Feans for Justice in Palestine; and Palestine Solidarity Santa Fe.