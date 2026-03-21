An Evening of Spanish Guitar with Diego Garcia in Santa Fe

Diego Garcia (Spain) - Solo Spanish Guitar

One guitar. Many roads. A lifetime of stories.

Join Latin Grammy-winning guitarist Diego Garcia (Twanguero) for Backroads of the Americas, a solo concert and musical journey across Spain, Latin America and the United States.

Rooted in Spanish tradition and shaped by years of travel, Diego's music moves effortlessly between Spanish folk, Latin American rhythms and American roots influences. Performed solo, each piece carries the traces of landscapes, cultures and moments gathered along the way.

Praised by NPR as "one of the most fascinating guitarists I've ever heard," Diego has performed throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia, earning international recognition for his expressive playing and distinctive sound.

Set at the historic Santa Fe Woman’s Club, this is an evening designed for listening-a chance to slow down, connect through music, and experience one of today's most original guitar voices.

Presented independently by Muditā Agency.

URLs:

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Date and Time: Wed, 04 Nov 2026 19:00 - Wed, 04 Nov 2026 20:30

Venue details: Santa Fe Woman's Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505, United States

Category: Live Music | World Music

Prices:

First Release: USD 22.00,

Early Reservation: USD 25.00,

Advance: USD 30.00,

General Admission: USD 35.00,

Day Of / Door (subject to availability): USD 40.00

Artists: Diego Garcia, Twanguero