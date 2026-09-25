An Evening of Spanish Guitar with Diego Garcia in Taos

Diego Garcia (Spain) - Solo Spanish Guitar

One guitar. Many roads. A lifetime of stories.

Join Latin Grammy-winning guitarist Diego Garcia (Twanguero) for Backroads of the Americas, a solo concert and musical journey across Spain, Latin America and the United States.

Rooted in Spanish tradition and shaped by years of travel, Diego's music moves effortlessly between Spanish folk, Latin American rhythms and American roots influences. Performed solo, each piece carries the traces of landscapes, cultures and moments gathered along the way.

Praised by NPR as "one of the most fascinating guitarists I've ever heard," Diego has performed throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia, earning international recognition for his expressive playing and distinctive sound.

Set in the intimate sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, this is an evening designed for listening-a chance to slow down, connect through music, and experience one of today's most original guitar voices.

Presented independently by Mudita Agency.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3836737-0?pid=6371

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Date and Time: Tuesday, 03 November 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Venue details: First Presbyterian Church-Taos, 215 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, New Mexico, 87571, United States

Category: Live Music | World Music

Prices:

First Release: USD 25.00,

Early Reservation: USD 29.00,

Advance : USD 34.00,

General Admission : USD 38.00,

Day Of / Door (subject to availability) : USD 42.00

Artists: Diego Garcia, Twanguero