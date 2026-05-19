An Evening with Mineral Hill

Mineral Hill will host their first ticketed event at FUSION | The Cell on Saturday, June 27, at 7:30 PM (Doors at 6:30 PM).

Don’t miss this opportunity to listen to Jonathan Mack’s hilariously compelling lyrics, brilliant guitar and banjo, John Funkhouser’s astounding keys, Lauren Addario’s deep pocket on the drums, and gorgeous 3-part harmonies. Featuring new songs written by Jonathan Mack and instrumental compositions by John Funkhouser. Hear your favorite Mineral Hill tunes and preview their brand new music before the official CD release.

We can’t wait for you to be a part of the joy we feel when making music together!

Tickets are $15 for General Admission and $12 for 65+.