Animal Communication Workshop with Vivian Kallmann
Animal Communication Workshop with Vivian Kallmann
Come explore the illuminating world of animal communication with Vivian Kallmann at FUSION on Sunday, August 16, from 2–4 PM. Tickets are $20.
You only need to bring a photo!
Participants will spend some time sharing their stories. And, with a limit of ten attendees, there will be time for each person to enjoy a mini communication session with their furry, feathered, or scaled friend.
This process will be an opportunity to learn what is important to your pet through a real exchange. An exchange that will engage and have value for both of you.
FUSION
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
FUSION
700 1st St NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505.766.9412
info@fusionnm.org