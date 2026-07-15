Art Opening Reception Route 66: A Deep Imagining Overview

With the centennial of Route 66 upon us, we invite you to join us in a deep imagining to explore the various stories and narratives that possibly existed and coincided with the construction of the historic route, from the perspective of the environment, to the collective consciousness, and into the daily lives of the people who worked on and lived here. Featuring Christian Gallegos, Ben Roe Jr, and Jen Doolittle.

This is the first exhibition designed by our Harwood Art SURFACE Curatorial Fellow, Jakia Fuller. Everyone is excited to see this collaboration come to life and we would be delighted if you could join us in celebrating this milestone.