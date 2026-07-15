Artist Talks & Closing Reception Route 66: A Deep Imagining

Blue Sky NM and Harwood Art Center have partnered to present a special SURFACE: Emerging Artists of NM Alumni Satellite Gallery. This opportunity is designed to support the continued professional growth, visibility, and viability of Harwood's SURFACE Alumni, as well as a new fellowship for an emerging curator, inaugurally held by Jakia Fuller.

Join us to learn more directly from the artists Christian Gallegos, Ben Roe Jr. and Jen H Doolittle. They'll share how this exhibition Route 66: A Deep Imagining explores the centennial of Route 66. They'll share more about the various stories and narratives that coincide with this historic passage, exploring the perspective of place, collective consciousness, and the daily lives of the people who work and live along the route – past, present, and future.