Arts & Crafts Fair at Jubilee

There will be Native America and ceramic pottery, soaps, woodworking, metal works, paintings, clothing, and many more handmade creations. Some featured attractions include adopt-a-pet, live music, food truck, and a raffle of donations from area businesses. Our net proceeds support charities in Valencia County. This year we have chose to:

1. Establish a scholarship fund at the University of New Mexico-Valencia Campus

2. Support the families of the Los Lunas Fire Department

3. Assist the Valencia County Amateur Radio Association, Inc supporting Valencia Middle School (Title I) Radio/Robotics Classes. This is an enhanced STEM learning program at the school.

Directions:

601 Jubilee Blvd. Los Lunas, NM 87031

Off I-25 at exit 203

Go west 1.8 miles on Hwy 6

Jubilee is on the south

Just drive in the gate and people there will direct you.

