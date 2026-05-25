Artscrawl reception for On the Rise – Works by Artists in Early and Mid-Career

Please join us for our art opening and fundraiser for On the Rise – Works by Artists in Early and Mid-Career, curated by Regina Held, featuring 300 works from painting to photography and realism to abstraction by 14 New Mexico artists who are someone to watch.

40% of each art sale is tax-deductible and goes to the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation supporting our patients’ non-medical needs during their battle with cancer. A special fundraiser with food truck, door prizes, snacks and live music by Lady Fingers and a Thing'r Too as well as The Kipsies Acoustic in collaboration with the Albuquerque Folk Festival. Free event and free parking.

The art exhibition runs through August 21, 2026. After the public reception, gallery visits are by appointment only, regina@gallerywithacause.org

