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Artstreams: Meet Us at the Museum

Artstreams: Meet Us at the Museum

Meet Us at the Museum, a collaboration between Harwood Museum of Art and Artstreams: From the Well of Memory harnesses the power of art and provides access to the museum for individuals with memory impairment and their caregiver. Explore a new work of art each visit to the museum while engaging in meaningful conversation that builds communication skills, stimulates social engagement, and deepens connection through art.

To register, please contact Kathleen Burg M.A. at (575) 770-9874 or ktburg@newmex.com. Learn more at www.artstreamstaos.com.

Image: Community Day, November 2025. Pursuit of Happiness: GI Bill in Taos, September 27, 2025-May 31, 2026, Harwood Museum of Art. Photo: Shayla Blatchford Photography.

Harwood Museum of Art
11:10 AM - 12:10 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Artstreams Taos

Artist Group Info

Artsteams Taps
ktburg@newmex.com
https://www.artstreamstaos.com/
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/