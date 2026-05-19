We’re excited to co-host the Baca Block Party — May 30 with Santa Fe Railyard and Lensic 360 for the second year in a row.

WHEN: Saturday, May 30 | 2:00pm – 6:00pm

PLACE: Flagman Way

ArtWalk Santa Fe partners with the Railyard twice in 2026 across two distinct locations, and this event uniquely activates the Baca Railyard by closing Flagman Way (near Cafecito and Counter Culture) to create a walkable, high-energy art and community experience.

Expect to purchase from local artist vendors, dance to live music & entertainment, uncover neighborhood businesses, and bask in a vibrant atmosphere that highlights one of Santa Fe’s most creative districts.

It’s rare that Santa Fe gets a true block party, so May 30 is the day to have that experience in the 505!

Note: Parking is LIMITED. Plan to bike, walk, carpool & bus your way to the event (resources coming soon)