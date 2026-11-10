Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia

Since her debut in 1875, Carmen, the title character from Bizet's opera, has inspired generations of composers, choreographers, and writers to attempt to capture her elusive and alluring nature. Ballet Hispánico New York honors this cultural icon with Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's electrifying CARMEN.maquia. One of today’s most sought-after choreographers, Sansano boldly reimagines this tragic tale, invigorating Carmen’s timeless story with an unrelenting energy that leaves you breathless.