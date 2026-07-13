Band of Heathens
Band of Heathens
BAND OF HEATHENS AUGUST 9 | TAOS, NM
Taos Lifestyle presents The Band of Heathens, Austin’s acclaimed Americana band, at the Chamisa Ballroom at The Sagebrush Inn on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Known for their DIY ethos, incisive songwriting, and a sound that helped define a generation of American roots music, the band has built a devoted global fan base entirely on their own terms. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM. Special guests The Rifters will open the evening. The show is for all ages.
🎟️ Tickets on sale now
AUGUST 9, 2026
Chamisa Ballroom @ @sagebrush_inn
DOORS 6:30PM | SHOW 7:30PM
Sagebrush Inn
$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Taos Lifestyle
5757706033
taosmary@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Band of Heathens
Sagebrush Inn
1508 Paseo Del Pueblo SurTaos, New Mexico 87564
5757703595
charles@benthousecreative.com