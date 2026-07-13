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Band of Heathens

Band of Heathens

BAND OF HEATHENS AUGUST 9 | TAOS, NM

Taos Lifestyle presents The Band of Heathens, Austin’s acclaimed Americana band, at the Chamisa Ballroom at The Sagebrush Inn on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Known for their DIY ethos, incisive songwriting, and a sound that helped define a generation of American roots music, the band has built a devoted global fan base entirely on their own terms. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM. Special guests The Rifters will open the evening. The show is for all ages.

🎟️ Tickets on sale now

AUGUST 9, 2026
Chamisa Ballroom @ @sagebrush_inn
DOORS 6:30PM | SHOW 7:30PM

Sagebrush Inn
$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Taos Lifestyle
5757706033
taosmary@gmail.com
https://taoslifestyle.com

Artist Group Info

Band of Heathens
https://bandofheathens.com
Sagebrush Inn
1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur
Taos, New Mexico 87564
5757703595
charles@benthousecreative.com
https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/462889