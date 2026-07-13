BAND OF HEATHENS AUGUST 9 | TAOS, NM

Taos Lifestyle presents The Band of Heathens, Austin’s acclaimed Americana band, at the Chamisa Ballroom at The Sagebrush Inn on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Known for their DIY ethos, incisive songwriting, and a sound that helped define a generation of American roots music, the band has built a devoted global fan base entirely on their own terms. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM. Special guests The Rifters will open the evening. The show is for all ages.

🎟️ Tickets on sale now

AUGUST 9, 2026

Chamisa Ballroom @ @sagebrush_inn

DOORS 6:30PM | SHOW 7:30PM