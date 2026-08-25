Barbara Rockman at Collected Works

From the endless star-filled skies of her chosen high-desert home to the lakes and farmland of her New England childhood to the imagined villages of her Ukrainian ancestors, award-winning poet Barbara Rockman reaches for belonging. Rockman’s Jewish heritage is woven through her searches for the ineffable, complemented by ruminations on aging, memory, and our place in the natural world. Grief sings here, tempered by grace and gratitude in this powerful collection by a poet at the height of her craft.

Barbara Rockman is the author of two other award-winning collections of poetry, to cleave (UNM Press) and Sting and Nest. For the past thirty years, Rockman has taught poetry at Santa Fe Community College and in community workshops. She lives in Santa Fe.

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