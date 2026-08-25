Benjamin Radford Discusses Weird New Mexico at Bookworks
Benjamin Radford Discusses Weird New Mexico at Bookworks
New Mexico has a well-earned reputation as home to the mysterious and bizarre. It is a land of contradictions and stark contrasts, a place where the exceptional and the commonplace, the rational and the mystical, mix freely. In Weird New Mexico, researcher Benjamin Radford examines monsters and miracles, ghost stories and UFOs, conspiracy theories and historical mysteries across the Land of Enchantment.
Bookworks
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Bookworks
4022 Rio Grande Blvd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87107
(505) 344-8139
shannon@bkwrks.com