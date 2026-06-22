Climate Risk, Insurance, and the Future of Homeownership in the Southwest

Join environmental economist Judson Boomhower for a timely conversation on how climate change is reshaping the cost of owning a home. Drawing on his research into insurance markets and climate risk, he’ll explain why many Santa Fe homeowners are seeing rising premiums—or losing coverage altogether. From wildfire risk to severe storms, the Southwest is on the front lines of these changes. Boomhower will share the data behind these trends in clear, practical terms and what they mean for housing and insurance in the years ahead. He’ll also highlight realistic paths forward, including policy ideas and steps homeowners and communities can take to stay resilient.