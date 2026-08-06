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Community Awareness ICE Hotline

Community Awareness ICE Hotline

The SaFeRR Hotline is used for suspected ICE sightings in Santa Fe County and City. Dispatchers are available to respond to calls. They are bilingual. Confirmers will respond to sightings and offer on the ground documentation and support to detainees, their families and bystanders. Please help keep the City safe.

Community Awareness ICE Hotline
01:42 PM - 01:42 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.

Artist Group Info

mel_hall1275@msn.com
Community Awareness ICE Hotline
505-644-0101
SaferrNM@proton.me