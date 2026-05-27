Community Grief Tending Ritual by Living Village Grief

Living Village Grief is bringing a grief tending ritual to FUSION | The Cell on Saturday, July 11, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Grief was never meant to live in isolation. In coming together, participants remember that healing happens in community, and in the brave act of allowing themselves to be seen. Together, participants will tend what aches, soften what has hardened, and reconnect with what matters most deeply. These gatherings honor grief in all its forms: personal loss, endings and transitions, sorrow for the world, ecological grief, political and cultural heartbreak, ancestral wounds, loss of village and belonging, and the quiet griefs that often go unnamed. Every grief belongs in this space. Participants will weave together group singing and sounding, movement, poetry, guided visualizations, altar work, writing with witnessing, and grief conversations. This ritual will be held over five hours, with a half-hour break woven into the day

Living Village Grief are facilitators of grief tending steeped in the tradition of creating a safe container for the processing of grief in communal space using a variety of modalities to express what has often been compartmentalized in our culture around loss, longing, and exile. Their mission is to facilitate movement towards wholeness in the unfolding of grief together in groups.

This grief tending ritual is facilitated by Luna Cervantes, Deva Khalsa, and Rebecca Leeman.

REGISTRATION: $50 Early Bird (Until July 4) | $60 General Admission