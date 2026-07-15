Curator Walk Through of Route 66: A Deep Imagining

Blue Sky NM and Harwood Art Center have partnered to present a special SURFACE: Emerging Artists of NM Alumni Satellite Gallery. This opportunity is designed to support the continued professional growth, visibility, and viability of Harwood's SURFACE Alumni, as well as a new fellowship for an emerging curator, inaugurally held by Jakia Fuller.

Jakia will lead a special walk through of the exhibition Route 66: A Deep Imagining features Christian Gallegos, Ben Roe Jr. and Jen H Doolittle. With the centennial of Route 66 upon us, we invite you to join us in a deep imagining of the various stories and narratives that coincide with this historic passage, exploring the perspective of place, collective consciousness, and the daily lives of the people who work and live along the route – past, present, and future.

This event is free but an RSVP is required.