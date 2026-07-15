© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Curator Walk Through of Route 66: A Deep Imagining

Curator Walk Through of Route 66: A Deep Imagining

Blue Sky NM and Harwood Art Center have partnered to present a special SURFACE: Emerging Artists of NM Alumni Satellite Gallery. This opportunity is designed to support the continued professional growth, visibility, and viability of Harwood's SURFACE Alumni, as well as a new fellowship for an emerging curator, inaugurally held by Jakia Fuller.

Jakia will lead a special walk through of the exhibition Route 66: A Deep Imagining features Christian Gallegos, Ben Roe Jr. and Jen H Doolittle. With the centennial of Route 66 upon us, we invite you to join us in a deep imagining of the various stories and narratives that coincide with this historic passage, exploring the perspective of place, collective consciousness, and the daily lives of the people who work and live along the route – past, present, and future.

This event is free but an RSVP is required.

Blue Sky Coworking
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Sky Coworking
(505) 750-9002
info@blueskynm.com
https://www.blueskynm.com/arts-entrepreneurship
Blue Sky Coworking
3214 Purdue Pl. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 750-9002
info@blueskynm.com
https://www.blueskynm.com/arts-entrepreneurship