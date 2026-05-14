CURRENTS 2026 Art & Tech Festiva

CURRENTS Art & Technology Festival returns to Santa Fe June 12–21, 2026 for its 17th edition at El Museo Cultural in the Railyard Arts District. This ten-day festival features 53 works by 71 international artists across interactive installation, VR/AR/XR, robotics, Artist/AI collaborations, kinetic sculpture, multimedia performance, and experimental video. Extending beyond the main exhibition, CURRENTS activates venues across Santa Fe through performances, workshops, screenings, and offsite exhibitions. This year’s symposium, “Emergence of Other: the Numinous, Technology, and Our Future Selves,” brings together artists and scholars to explore art, technology, consciousness, and the evolving idea of what it means to be human.

Join us this June and experience one of the Southwest’s leading festivals for contemporary art and emerging technology.