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CURRENTS 2026 Art & Tech Festiva

CURRENTS 2026 Art & Tech Festiva

CURRENTS Art & Technology Festival returns to Santa Fe June 12–21, 2026 for its 17th edition at El Museo Cultural in the Railyard Arts District. This ten-day festival features 53 works by 71 international artists across interactive installation, VR/AR/XR, robotics, Artist/AI collaborations, kinetic sculpture, multimedia performance, and experimental video. Extending beyond the main exhibition, CURRENTS activates venues across Santa Fe through performances, workshops, screenings, and offsite exhibitions. This year’s symposium, “Emergence of Other: the Numinous, Technology, and Our Future Selves,” brings together artists and scholars to explore art, technology, consciousness, and the evolving idea of what it means to be human.

Join us this June and experience one of the Southwest’s leading festivals for contemporary art and emerging technology.

El Museo Cultural De Santa Fe
$0-$25
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CURRENTS New Media
(505) 772-0953
connect@currentsnewmedia.org
currentsnewmedia.org
El Museo Cultural De Santa Fe
555 Camino De La Familia
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
5059920591
contact@elmuseocultural.org
https://www.elmuseocultural.org/