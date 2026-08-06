Desert Dazzle DJ + Art Market Party!
Desert Dazzle DJ + Art Market Party!
You're invited to an end-of-summer “beach party” hosted by Mobius Theory Co., SOKWA, and The ABQ Collective!
30+ local vendors featuring ocal artists and makers,
thrift clothing sellers, and more.
Chaoss Kitchen Food Truck, Coffee by ABQ Coffee, and other local food and pastry makers.
Two house music DJ stages
Featuring DJ Teng3n outside on the main stage
and DJ WOLF inside the store! See less
The ABQ Collective
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mobius Theory
andy@mobiustheory.com
Artist Group Info
Andy Torres
andy@mobiustheory.com
The ABQ Collective
1321 Eubank Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87112
(505) 554-1853
hello@theabqcollective.com