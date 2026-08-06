Desert Dazzle DJ + Art Market Party!

You're invited to an end-of-summer “beach party” hosted by Mobius Theory Co., SOKWA, and The ABQ Collective!

30+ local vendors featuring ocal artists and makers,

thrift clothing sellers, and more.

Chaoss Kitchen Food Truck, Coffee by ABQ Coffee, and other local food and pastry makers.

Two house music DJ stages

Featuring DJ Teng3n outside on the main stage

and DJ WOLF inside the store! See less

