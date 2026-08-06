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Desert Dazzle DJ + Art Market Party!

Desert Dazzle DJ + Art Market Party!

You're invited to an end-of-summer “beach party” hosted by Mobius Theory Co., SOKWA, and The ABQ Collective!
30+ local vendors featuring ocal artists and makers,
thrift clothing sellers, and more.

Chaoss Kitchen Food Truck, Coffee by ABQ Coffee, and other local food and pastry makers.

Two house music DJ stages
Featuring DJ Teng3n outside on the main stage
and DJ WOLF inside the store! See less

The ABQ Collective
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Mobius Theory
andy@mobiustheory.com
https://mobiustheory.com

Artist Group Info

Andy Torres
andy@mobiustheory.com
https://mobiustheory.com
The ABQ Collective
1321 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87112
(505) 554-1853
hello@theabqcollective.com
https://theabqcollective.com